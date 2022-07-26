Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

July 12

VANDALISM: At 4:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the lobby of the Greenville Police Department in reference to a vandalism incident that occurred in the Dollar General Parking Lot. The female victim advised a white male driver and white female passenger in a green Honda Civic were exiting their vehicle and almost hit her vehicle with their car door. She advised she made a joke about the encounter before becoming uneasy from their stares. She advised the female passenger then looked her in the eyes and slammed her door into the side of her car. The female victim states that the vehicle then quickly left the parking lot and she was unable to get the license plate number of the vehicle. At this time there are no further leads.

SHOTS FIRED: At 6:55 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Green Street on a report of shots fired at two individuals. Both victims advised they and Eric Hurston got into a verbal argument. During the argument Hurtson became angry and retrieved a gun out of a silver Honda and began firing at the vehicle they were sitting in. Through investigation it had been found that Hurston had been convicted of several felonies to include assault with intent to murder and a felony weapons firearm violation in Michigan. At this time the whereabouts of Hurston are unknown but is believed to be driving the listed 2007 Ford SUV. Charges were filed on Hurston for having weapons under disability and Felonious Assault, and he will be arrested when located.

WANTED PERSON: At 5:45 p.m. officers apprehended a known wanted subject at Cypress Street and Washington Avenue in result of an original call to a physical fight that was occurring. Upon arrival, officers observed Faith Fellers walking through the area. She was arrested and transported to the jail to be held for 10 days with no bond for failing to complete community service on an original charge of theft.

July 13

BURGLARY IN PROGESS: At 1:39 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sugarmaple Drive on a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers were informed Sarah Pohl had entered an unlocked residence and damaged items inside. Through investigation, it was learned Pohl had stolen the male victim’s clothes and broke items inside the residence. Once Pohl was located, she admitted she had gone to the residence to retrieve some belongings. She advised while she was there she had gotten upset at the male victim and began flipping tables and spraying shampoo down the carpeted stairs. She was charged with criminal mischief.

July 14

UNRULY JUVENILE: At 3:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Harmon Avenue in reference to an unruly juvenile complaint. The complainants, who are adoptive parents to the female juvenile, advised the juvenile got upset when she was told she wasn’t permitted to pack clothing that she had just bought due to the revealing nature. The female complainant advised the juvenile had been habitually disobedient lately and it had progressively gotten worse. It was advised during the altercation that the female complainant had been hit in the back of the head. She was advised she could file charges herself at the juvenile court.

SHOPLIFTING: At 3:43 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a theft complaint. Stephan Bright was issued a citation for theft and was warned for trespassing after Bright advised he had taken two containers of Gain Fireworks Laundry Scent Beads so he could do his laundry.

July 15

VANDALISM: At 7:18 a.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Kitchenaid Way in reference to a vandalism complaint. The male victim advised his vehicle was scratched while it sat in the parking lot. He stated the last time he saw the vehicle without the scratch was on July 14 at 7:30 p.m. when he arrived at work. Cameras around the business were not working and would not have captured anything on the night in question. There are no current suspects and no further leads.

July 17

HARASSMENT: At 5:14 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Winchester Avenue in reference to a telecommunications harassment. The victim stated Denora Greek has been texting him and leaving him voicemails on his cellphone. There is a no contact order between him and Greek through Darke County Municipal Court, and he explained on July 11 Greek was arrested at the residence on a domestic charge. The male victim stated she had been ignoring the order, and she had been attempting to get in contact with him by text and voicemails. On July 14, Greek had been warned for telecommunications harassment and reminded of the no contact order. A misdemeanor citation for telecommunication harassment will be served to Greek once she is located.

July 19

WANTED PERSON: At 4:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Riffle Avenue in reference to receiving an anonymous tip of a wanted person at the residence. Upon arrival, officers observed a female subject inside the residence in an emotional state yelling, “Go get him. He is going out the side window.” Nicholas Neal was apprehended and searched. An empty syringe and an empty clear small baggie were found on his person before he was transferred to the jail to be held without bond.

July 20

WANTED PERSON: At 5:21 p.m. officers responded to the 5400 block of State Route 49 in reference to a wanted subject. Marty Griggs had a felony warrant through Darke County for a probation violation with no bond. Griggs was found in a shed in the rear of the property and was transported to the Darke County Jail.

TRESPASSING: At 5:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Marion Drive in reference to a trespassing complaint. The female victim stated Allison Franklin forced her way into her home by opening a closed but unlocked front door. The victim advised Franklin to leave and she was not welcome in the home numerous times before Franklin became violent by hitting the victim and destroying the living room. The victim had visible injuries to the left side of her face. A 15-year old child was present during the incident. Franklin was given a citation for Aggravated Trespass.

SEX OFFENSE: Between July 16 and July 20 an investigation was conducted in reference to a sex offense. Through investigation, an adult male, Justin Canan, was investigated for sending obscene material to a minor. A meet up was staged and Canan was arrested. During the arrest, Canan’s cell phone was taken and it was observed he had put his cellphone into factory reset mode. While being interrogated, Canan admitted to resetting the phone referenced because of all the things on the phone he did not want officers to see and he admitted to being the one who was messaging the covert Facebook account of a minor. He was transported to the jail to be held on charges of importuning, disseminating material harmful to a juvenile, and tampering with evidence.

July 21

DOMESTIC: At 10:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Hart Avenue in reference o a physical domestic. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the female victim who advised Matthew Cain had grabbed her by the hair on the front porch and started dragging her towards the front door of the house. She advised her eight-year old daughter walked outside and screamed causing Cain to let go of the female and go inside. The female had visible bruising to her ankle, an abrasion on the top of her left foot and scraped redness on her knees. Upon further investigation, it was found that Cain had a prior domestic conviction. He was placed under arrest for felony domestic violence and transported to the jail where he was to be held without a bond.

WANTED PERSON: While on patrol, officers observed a listed vehicle at the 200 block of Wagner Avenue. The license plate was run through LEADS/NCIC and it showed the registration owner, Joe Little V, had an active warrant out of the Greenville Police Department for failing to comply with a court order to be fingerprinted for the original charge of Physical Control. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

