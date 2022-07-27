Blue Angels conduct business

DARKE CONTY – The Blue Angels meeting was called to order by President Ella Williams on July 6 at 6:30 p.m. Pledges were said and roll call was taken asking what is your favorite vegetable. Julia Raffel gave the devotion. Old business was discussed, and Daniel Williams made the 1st motion and Tyler McKinniss 2nd the motion. Alivia Addis gave the treasure’s report, and it was 1st approved by Danielle Williams and second by Julia Raffel. Blake Addis, community service officer, reported the club received a check from Trash Bash. He thanked all the members who participated.

Ella Williams shared new business with the club. There will be a project presentation and evaluation day on July 8 at the Radiant Lighthouse. If you would like to model at the fair your review tickets are due Aug. 1 at the senior fair board office. You can sign up for Bake-a-Rama. The club has the revue on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m. You must attend six meetings or participated in trash bash to receive your fair pass.

The meeting was adjourned by Blake Addis with a motion and second by Danielle Williams. The club provided snacks while the members presented their projects. The next activity will be stuff a bus on Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-noon.

Respectfully submitted

Blake Addis