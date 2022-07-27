LifeWise benefits from social

GREENVILLE – The Stelvideo Christian Church, 6808 Church St., will host an Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m. They will have sandwiches, desserts, drinks, salads and ice cream. The cost is a donation.

New for this year will be their Cruise-in for the Lord (weather permitting). There is no entry fee and plaques for the first 25. Also, Tara Schwartz, Miami Valley field representative, will be on site to answer questions about LifeWise Academy.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to LifeWise Academy. The academy is a replicable Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program that exists to reach students in public schools with the gospel. Under Ohio RTRI law, students may be released from public schoold uring the school day to receive religious instruction provided the program is off school property, privately funded and parent-permitted. Programs in the 2022-23 school year will be held in Ansonia, Arcanum, Franklin Monroe and Greenville.