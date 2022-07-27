Pierrons celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

VERSAILLES – Thomas and Judith Pierron of Versailles will be celebrating their golden wedding anniversary on July 29. Tom is the son of the late Alfred and Treva (Treon) Pierron. Judy is the daughter of the late Delbert and Luella (Jutte) Barga. Tom is retired after 31 years with the Village of Versailles, and Judy has been the owner of The Herb Pantry in Versailles for the last 26 years.

The couple was married on July 29, 1972 at St. Denis Catholic Church by Father Laurence Jaekle. They are the parents of five children: Therese (Herb) Altemeier of Kettering, Andrew Pierron of Cincinnati, Anne Pierron of Piqua, Heidi Pierron of Versailles, and Matthew Pierron of Versailles. They have one grandson, Walter Pierron of Versailles.

Tom and Judy will be celebrating with family and friends with a mass at St. Denis on July 31 at 11:30 a.m.