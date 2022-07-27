Franklin Monroe having fun during youth basketball camp.

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe Boy’s Basketball program hosted a youth basketball camp July 25-27. Head coach Troy Myers led the camp along with his fellow coaches, players and former players.

The camp had around 40 campers in attendance. Myers said the campers will learn the basics of the game while being able to compete against each other. They got to play pickup games with teams of two and three.

The camp is meant to show the campers the enjoyment basketball can bring them while learning about Franklin Monroe basketball.

“We are trying to teach them some of the values that we like to play with here. Ultimately, we try to let them have as much fun as possible. That’s the main thing,” Myers said.

It was hard to not notice how lively the gym was during the camp. Campers seemed to be having a blast going through the basics. Myers noticed how different the gym was during the camp.

“What I’m learning, especially this year, is that there is joy when the kids are in the gym. The kids, third grade through eighth grade, there is a lot of joy at that age because there’s no agenda attached to what they’re doing,” Myers said. “They just come in here, grab a basketball and start having fun.”

The joy in the gym was infectious. Myers said being around that joy helps everyone in the program to get better. The coaching staff and the players get to relax and help the campers get better at the game they love.

Myers also said as players get older, it’s easier to see less joy in a gym. This camp reminds the players how fun the game can be.

“This game is fun. It was meant to be fun, it was designed to be fun and sometimes we take that out of it with how we go about our work,” Myers said.

Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]