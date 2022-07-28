Free Lifestyle Care Plan Workshop planned

DAYTON – Lifestyle Care Plan: Your Story Matters is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, by presenter Kathy Kilpatrick. Registration is requested by Aug. 12 on the Agency website by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

Prior to beginning a family caregiving journey, it is important to discuss a loved one’s wants, needs, values and preferences. To prepare for future care and treatment of a loved one, take the time to communicate and learn what matters most to that person before the information may be difficult to communicate or the circumstances change. Through creating a Lifestyle Care Plan, individuals will get a better idea of the little things that can help increase the quality of life of their loved ones.

Presenter: Kathy Kilpatrick, a Speech-Language Pathologist and Memory Fitness/Brain Health Specialist focused on Geriatric Life Enhancement. She has over 35 years’ experience in home health care. She is also a motivational speaker and author who developed the Communication Connection website and programming.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 9:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties