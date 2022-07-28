Great music at Englewood festival

ENGLEWOOD – Entertainment at the 48th annual Englewood Art Festival promises to be another major attraction for this week-end event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Boulevard. Festival hours are 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday.

The Northmont High School Marching Band will kick off Saturday’s entertainment at noon followed by Victorious KayBirds at 1:30 p.m. From Columbus, Victorious KayBirds are a “Joy-Inducing”, genre-fluid band with an upbeat mix of Soul, Rock & Blues, with a dash of Louisiana, Country and original tunes. Their music will cause dancing, singing, and many spontaneous smiles.

Saturday’s evening concert will feature Willow Acoustic, Emely and Rob, beginning at 4 p.m. The two-piece acoustic act from Southern Ohio is known for having beautiful vocals and dynamic percussion with a groove The duo performs a wide variety of music mixing it up nicely with genres from Country, Rock, Pop and Blues from the 50’s to today. Check out Willow Acoustic on YouTube.

Sunday’s entertainment begins at 11 a.m. with Tyler Michael Walton & the Mayflower Satchel. Playing throughout Preble and Montgomery County, this popular duo is just a couple of guys who love music and began working together 10+ years ago. Both Tyler Walton and Ed Crislip have extensive band backgrounds. Combining both original music from outlaw country to rock and roll, hits you all know and love.

Sunday at 1 p.m. the Englewood Civic Band will take the bandstand. The band directed by Roy Swanson plays a mix of public and private concerts including a 4th of July concert, and the Englewood Art Festival at Centennial Park, and a holiday concert at the Englewood Government Center. The band plays a wide variety of music including marches, pop tunes and concert band literature “We hope to see you all at one of our concerts,” said Doug Aldstadt, band president.

Closing the festival entertainment at 3:30 p.m. is the United States Air Force Band of Flight. Stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Band of Flight is a 17-member organization featuring 2 musical component groups. Flight One, popular-music group, and Spirit of Freedom a brass ensemble with a percussionist and vocalist. The Band of Flight presents more than 350 performances annually under the command of Lt Col Joshua Wolfram and director CMSgt Stephen Larson providing quality music for official military functions as well as civic events and public concerts.

Bring lawn chairs for this great line-up of musical entertainment, free to the public.