Municipal Band to celebrate with Lions

GREENVILLE – The entertainment for the Union City Lions 75th Anniversary Celebration will be provided by the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band of Greenville under the Direction of JR Price on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The 17- piece band will perform Big Band classics as well as pop tunes. The program begins a 1 p.m. in the Artisan Park in downtown Union City. Present at the event will be dignitaries from both Union City, Ind. and Ohio as well as noted Lions from the 25-D Lions East Central District.

Also, at noon at Harter Park will be the dedication of the new Covered Bridge. Transportation to Harter Park from the Artisan Park will be provided free of charge.

Funding for the 75th Celebration is provided by the Randolph County Community Foundation and the Randolph County Tourism Bureau.

Food Trucks will be present with some offering special pricing from noon-3 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the afternoon. (Rain or Shine)