Darke Co. native releases new book

DARKE COUNTY – Lowell Eberwein, a Darke County native and graduate of Franklin Township High School in 1950, recently released his new book aimed at middle school grade students.

According to a recent review, “’The Adventures of Juan Ortiz: Explorer, Captive, Interpreter’ is an exciting tale of life in a strange new world.” Eberwein, is a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who has been an elementary teacher and principal for eight years and a college university professor for 30 years.

Eberwein shares, “The Adventures of Juan Ortiz: Explorer, Captive, Interpreter is a captivating story of a 15-year-old noble who left Seville, Spain, to explore the New World. This engaging story is based on Juan’s real-life experiences. He left Spain to seek excitement and unexpectedly found more than he anticipated.

During his journeys, Juan experienced the life as an explorer on a Spanish galleon crossing the Atlantic Ocean. He was then taken captive by a Calusa Indian village in Southwest Florida and then lived with another village for nine years. Juan was later found by Hernando de Soto and served as his interpreter, translating the Indians languages into Spanish.

Readers of The Adventures of Juan Ortiz will be riveted by the fast-paced action as Juan transforms from a spoiled noble into a compassionate explorer who is torn between two cultures and must ultimately decide how to use the skills he‘s learned to do what is right for the people he has grown to respect.”

The book is published by Christian Faith Publishing

Eberwein balances historical information with enjoyable ﬁctionalization to bring Juan Ortiz to life within the pages of this exciting work.

Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Juan Ortiz: Explorer, Captive, Interpreter” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.