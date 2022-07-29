Wisner wins Poultry Design Contest

GREENVILLE – Maia Wisner submitted the winning t-shirt design as part of the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Department T-shirt design contest. This was the third year for the poultry department to sponsor the t-shirt design contest and six designs were submitted and Wisner was named the winner.

Each poultry exhibitor will be given a free t-shirt at the 2022 Darke County Fair. Wisner received $50 for the winning design. She exhibits fancy poultry at the fair and will be a eighth grader at Mississinawa Valley in the fall. She is the daughter of Zach and Jamie Wisner and a member of the Crowing Coops 4-H Club.

Special thanks to Marlene and Macy Dirksen for sponsoring 2022 Darke County Jr Fair Poultry t-shirts. The Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee looks forward to giving all the poultry exhibitors free t-shirts at the 2022 Darke County Fair.