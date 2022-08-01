Greenville Soccer past and present compete in exhibition games

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — It was a soccer-filled day at Harmon Field on July 30. Greenville High School hosted a soccer all-star game featuring young soccer players from around the area. They also had a pass, shoot and kick soccer competition for the kids attending.

The main events of the evening were the current Green Wave soccer teams going against former soccer players. The first alumni game was the boy’s soccer team going against the boy’s alumni team.

The alumni won the game, 6-1. The alumni scored first and never gave up their lead. Boy’s head coach Marshall Combs said it was great for his players to be on the same field with the alumni they have heard about.

“It’s exciting because they’ve heard of these guys or they were in middle school or elementary when these guys were in high school. For a lot of them, they never got the opportunity when they were younger (to play them). It’s exciting to play a live game with the older alumni guys,”

Following the boys were the girl’s soccer team battling against the girl’s alumni team. This time, the current players defeated the alumni, 5-1. The current Green Wave girl’s team had the lead the whole game.

Girl’s head coach Dave Ernst said his team gave great effort in the game. He also noted that his team could make this season a fun one.

“This is going to be an exciting team. There’s no holes. We’re going to be excited, we’re going to be good,” Ernst said.

Soccer season is about to be underway. The boy’s team will play their first game on Aug. 23 at Troy High School. The girl’s team will play their first game on Aug. 12 at National Trail High School.

