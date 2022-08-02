12 arrested in Summer Bash drug bust

GREENVILLE – On July 29, the Greenville Police Department with the help from the Darke County Sheriff‘ s Ofﬁce, Union City K9 Unit, Darke County Dog Warden, and Darke County Probation conducted a drug enforcement operation, Summer Bash.

During the operation, two search warrants were executed at 527 Sweitzer Street #1 and 5438 State Route 49S, Colonial, Lot #49, in the city of Greenville. During the two search warrants, three subjects were arrested, two of which was for aggravated trafﬁcking in a controlled substance.

Numerous amounts of drugs, electronic devices, U.S. currency, and counterfeit U.S. currency was located inside the residences.

During the course of the overall operation, which extended into the weekend, 12 total subjects were arrested with 11 of those individuals arrested for aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance.

The total estimated street value for all the drugs seized was over $18,000. Also, the total estimated value of all counterfeit money seized during the operation was $6,950.

The Greenville Police Department thanks all the departments involved in the operation. They remind Greenville and all Darke County residents to call with any and all drug tips or information .

Any questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Greenville Police Department

at (937) 548-1103.