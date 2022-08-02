YMCA childcare earns 5-star rating

GREENVILLE – The Child Development Center at the YMCA of Darke County has recently earned a rating of five stars under Ohio’s Step Up To Quality program.

Step Up To Quality (SUTQ) is a five–star quality rating and improvement system administered by the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The program recognizes and promotes learning and development programs that meet quality standards over and above the health and safety licensing requirements.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the dedication and hard work put in by our staff to achieve this incredible accomplishment,” said Sam Casalano, CEO of the YMCA of Darke County. “It’s meant long hours of training and study, as well as renovations and revitalizations of our learning spaces. It is our goal to provide the best possible learning environment for the children in our care.”

Step Up To Quality program standards are based on national research identifying standards which lead to improved outcomes for children.

“The Five-Star rating was a goal for our entire staff, and it was no easy task,” said Zach Kendall, YMCA Child Development Center Director. “We take pride in our duty to make sure that these children and their families are getting the quality of childcare that they deserve, and the Five-Star rating ensures just that.”

All Early Childhood Education (ECE) and Preschool Special Education (PSE) programs funded by the Ohio Department of Education are required to participate in SUTQ and are required to achieve a rating of 3, 4, or 5 to maintain state funding, as well as administer and report on the Early Learning Assessment for all ECE and PSE funded children. All other Ohio Department of Education licensed programs are permitted to participate in SUTQ.

For more information about the Child Development Center at the YMCA of Darke County, stop by or call the Greenville location (937-548-3777) or visit us online at www.ymcadarkecounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ymcadarkecounty.