LifeWise welcomes FM fourth graders

PITSBURG – LifeWise Academy at Franklin-Monroe is pleased to announce their Director and teacher for the upcoming school year. LifeWise-FM will begin serving FM fourth graders beginning Sept. 13 with the hope of adding other grades as the school allows. Director at the FM program is Christine Nealeigh with JoAnn Hawkey serving as teacher. Hawkey is a retired FM teacher. Classes will be held at Pitsburg Church of the Brethren.

LifeWise Academy recognizes that the Bible was foundational to the forming of our society. They believe all students, regardless of religious background, can benefit from a greater understanding of such an influential book. Organizers are so thankful for Franklin Monroe Elementary working to make LifeWise possible. Thank you to all educators who go the extra mile to impact students!

LifeWise Academy’s online enrollment for Franklin Monroe’s incoming fourth grade students is taking place now. For more information about LifeWise, and to register your fourth grader, visit www.lifewiseacademy.org/franklinmonroeoh. Please call 937-621-0192 with questions regarding student registrations, being a volunteer, or making a donation; or donations may be sent to LifeWise Academy, P.O. Box 75, Pitsburg, Ohio 45358. Organizers are very excited for this wonderful opportunity.