Commissioners discuss Termination of Memorandum of Lease

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a termination of memorandum of lease. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

In a matter of examination of allowance of bills dated Aug. 4, there is a total of $105,286.03 in the General Fund and a total of $120,152.97 in the Outside General Fund. The combined Grant Total came out to $225,439 and was approved for payment.

A termination of memorandum of lease was discussed. Wayne Hospital, an Ohio nonprofit corporation, entered into a Base Lease with the County of Darke on Sept. 1, 2019.

“We took out a memorandum lease for Wayne Hospital, and they are working through the process of paying that bond off,” Aultman said. “The county has to take the lead so they can get their grant funds or their bonding fund rated at the government level.”

The 2019B Base Lease and 2019B Lease were assigned pursuant to the Assignment of Rights Under a Base lease and Lease to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A..

“They had a lot of capital funds to pay the bills. They just wanted it until the project complete, so we have reached the time with the bond where we can terminate and they can pay it off,” Aultman said.

An expense request for the Darke County Veterans to attend a mandatory two day OSACVSO Fall School meeting in Sept. for Var Gehron and Tom Pitman. Estimated total for the meeting is $1,410 broken down into $450 per person for lodging, $180 per person for meals, and $75 per person for registration.

A fund advance for the 2020 CDBG Grant advancing revenue to cover Oct. – Dec. 2021 salary reimbursement for Sally Keiser was approved. A total of $6,868.40 was transferred from the General Fund into the Outside Fund for payment. All funds will advance back once revenue is received.

Following the regular agenda, Aultman brought up a topic he was asked to speak about from the Recorder’s Office.

“Aug. 24 from 9 am until 6 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. until to-be-determined, two individuals from the Recorder’s Office will be out at the County Fair on Veteran’s Day to file DD214s for any veterans,” Aulman said.

This event is to ensure DD214’s are properly filed to ensure veterans receive their benefits. In order to get more information regarding the event, contact the Recorder’s Office at 937-547-7390.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]