British Invasion coming to band shell

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Concert Band returns to the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park on Sunday, Aug. 7. Concert time is 7 p.m. There is plenty of seating available on park benches or listeners may bring their own lawn chairs. There is no admission charge for the concert. The band will be under the direction of Associate Director Doug Albright.

The British Invasion was a pop cultural phenomenon of the mid-1960s, when rock and pop music acts from the United Kingdom became popular in the United States. British Invasion era music is scheduled to be performed this week and will include a medley of Beatles tunes that includes 11 of the the best known hits from the most influential band of the era. Another medley, “British Invasion: Hits of the 60’s,” will highlight other recording artists of the time, including the Yardbirds, Kinks and Donovan. Also included on the program are other selections of British origin, including “Symphonic Portrait of Andrew Lloyd Webber,” Flourish for Wind Band” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, and a musical postcard of the English countryside from composer Robert Sheldon entitled ” West Highlands Sojourn.”

The featured soloist for this concert will be JR Price. . Price directs the orchestras in the Greenville City Schools, as well as the Jazz Scene. He is a longtime performer in jazz, swing and concert bands throughout the Miami Valley. He also serves as the music director of the Greenville Municipal Concert Band. Most Sunday nights in the summer, Price can be found on the podium directing the band, but this week he is playing in the saxophone section. He will be soloing on “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

Representatives from Financial Achievement Services, a local business and supporter of the band, will be on hand prior to the concert to distribute complimentary ice cream to concert goers. They hope concert attendees will enjoy this special treat provided to the audience by FAS. Join them for ice cream and an enjoyable evening of concert band music.