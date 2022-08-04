Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

July 24

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Plum Street in reference to a theft complaint. The male victim advised he had been storing items in the large garage being the residence, and when he went to clean it out, he noticed the garage door had been taken down and placed on the floor. Several items were missing, and when he looked into another shed the male tenant had been using on the property, he found a mini bike and several other items inside that had been stolen from his garage. A witness said he saw two males in the garage on July 20. There are no leads at this time.

DISORDERLY: Officers responded to the 300 block of West Water Street at 8:01 p.m. in reference to a disorderly male subject. The male victim advised Mathew Riddle picked up a brick and advised the victim he could bash someone’s head in with it, in the victim’s backyard. Riddle began making threats before putting the brick down and running into his residence. The male victim went to the residence to talk with Riddle’s father when Riddle opened the front door with a metal pipe. It was advised Riddle began acting like he was going to hit him with the metal pipe. Officers spoke with Riddle, and he provided contradicting stories. Officers observed Riddle being very sporadic and disoriented while speaking. Riddle was transported to Wayne Hospital and issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

July 25

THEFT: At 7:57 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a theft complaint. The male victim advised his red Huffy Pro Beach bicycle he had rode to work had been stolen. Security footage shows a male subject later identified as Charles Bogema take the bike. The bike was retrieved and the male victim did not press charges because the bike was not damaged in any way.

July 26

FORGERY: At 2:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Russ Road in reference to a forgery complaint. A counterfeit $50 bill had been passed by a customer. The security cameras on the outside and inside of the building were not able to capture a subject or a vehicle plate due to the angle they are facing. There is nothing further at this time.

WANTED PERSON: At 1:12 p.m. officers were dispatched to a wanted person walking in the 100 block of W. Water Street. Jestin Partin had a bench warrant out of Butler County for failing to appear on the charge of Neglect of a Child. Partin was detained and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated with no bond.

CPO VIOLATION: At 7 p.m. officers responded to the Greenville Police Department on a report of a CPO Violation. The female victim and a female witness advised she was getting gas and went to go inside when she noticed Brandi Smathers and Brandon Smathers were there. The female victim exited the store and returned to her vehicle. The Smathers followed her out and began talking to the female witness, whom the female victim has custody of before leaving the parking lot and then coming back to try to talk to the female witness again. The female victim has a CPO against both Smathers, and it states neither Smather should knowingly come within 25 yards of the female victim. Because Brandon was driving the vehicle and Brandi was the passenger, only he will be charged with violating the CPO. Brandon was arrested and became belligerent and making threats after being placed in the back of the police cruiser. He was transported to the jail and issued a misdemeanor citation.

July 29

WANTED PERSON: At 11:09 p.m. officers responded to the area around the 300 block of W. Water Street in Greenville in reference to a wanted person in the area. Shawn Martin was located and arrested for a felony warrant for trafficking in drugs. He was transported to the jail, and upon being searched a small plastic bag with a white crystal substance inside was located. He was incarcerated with no bond.

WANTED SUBJECT: Officers responded to the 500 block of Martin Street to locate a subject with a warrant. Rocky Yoder had a warrant for trafficking drugs with no bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 11:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of River Street in order to check the residence for a wanted subject. Derrick Burton was arrested for an active warrant for trafficking in drugs. He was transported to the jail where he was to be held with no bond.

July 30

WANTED PERSON: At 8:21 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of N. Broadway Street on a report of a wanted subject wanting to turn himself in. Sean Deem had an active warrant on an original charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs with no bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

July 31

WANTED PERSON: Officers responded at 5:49 p.m. to the 200 block of Euclid Avenue in reference to an individual with a felony warrant. Kent Minnich had an active warrant for two counts of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl. He was arrested and transported to the jail. While enroute, Minnich slipped the two sets of handcuffs from the back of his person to the front. Officers pulled off the right side of the roadway in the 1100 block of Sweitzer and placed Minnich back into a single handcuff that was double locked and gap checked. He was transported the rest of the way and is being held on no bond.

