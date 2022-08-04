DCCA announces cast for upcoming show

PHOTO:

DCCA ANNOUNCES CAST FOR MCT’S THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES

Darke County Center for the Arts will present two performances of Missoula Children Theatre’s production of The Emperor’s New Clothes starring local students on Saturday, August 6 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville; the matinee starts at 3 p.m. and the evening show begins at 7 p.m. An innovative interpretation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic, the show will entertain audiences of all ages.

After being cast following auditions on Monday, August 1, the first- through twelfth-grade students attend intense rehearsals where in one short week they learn lines, music, and choreography to create a fully realized musical theatre presentation. Gabby Spitzer won the title role of the Emperor, while the Emperor’s Court includes ManyPenny, to be played by Anna Stump, and Royal Scholars Roxy and Red, who will be acted by Eva Kramer and Vera Cox. Gwyneth Moore, Nevan Miley, and Anna Cox will play Queen Air, Queen Fire, and Queen Earth, Andy Miller will portray King Water.

Dessie Wolf, Tara Seger, Nola Miley, Charlotte Hunken, Alex Elliott, Nolan Seger, Piper Widener, and Ivy Moore will act as members of the Emperor’s Money Council. Cast as Royal Jewelers are Evey Thomas and Gabby Browning, while Nalayna Miley will play Gem.

Portraying Boots and the Royal Cobbler are Pacey Miller and Sam Costa; Isabel Costa and Jack Gordon were cast as Lid and the Royal Hatter, and Stitch and the Royal Tailor will be acted by Cate Condon and Henry Dynes. Evie Lynn Miller, Lela Gordon, Brooke Arnett, and Ivan Surber will portray Royal Silkworms.

MCT actor/director Josh Hires will appear as Royal Scholar Rudy. Students chosen to be Assistant Directors are Gemma Ricci and Lewis Surber; Mary Alice Newbauer will be the accompanist for the production, which is directed by the second member of the MCT team, Mandi Fielding.

DCCA receives funding from Darke County Endowment for the Arts which helped make possible this residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation and Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, as well as DCCA memberships.

Tickets for MCT’s The Emperor’s New Clothes are $5, and will be available at the door prior to the performances. For more information, visit DCCA’s Website at www.darkecountyarts.com or contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.