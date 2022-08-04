Generating buzz about bees

GREENVILLE — Greenville Public Library will host four all-ages, free viewings of the film, My Garden of a Thousand Bees in their third floor conference room on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m.; Thursday, Aug. 11 at, p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 16 ,a11 a.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m.

Bees and other pollinators play a crucial role in nature, pollinating fruits, vegetables, grains, and flowers that are essential to both human agriculture and wild ecosystems. These important pollinators are facing challenges from habitat and food supply decline, pesticides, and more. At GPL, attendees will experience the beauty and biodiversity of native bees and learn how to support these important local pollinators.

See bees like you’ve never seen them before in the PBS Nature documentary, My Garden of a Thousand Bees. Locked down during the coronavirus pandemic, acclaimed wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn set out to record all the bee species in his tiny urban garden in Bristol, England. Filming with one-of-a-kind lenses he forged at his kitchen table, he catalogues more than 60 different species, from Britain’s largest bumblebees to scissor bees the size of mosquitoes. Over long months, Dohrn observes how differences in behavior set different species apart. He eventually gets so close to the bees he can identify individuals by sight, documenting life at their level as we have never seen it before.

For more information on this event, contact the library at (937) 548-3915.