Veterinary tech program receives initial accreditation

PIQUA – The Veterinary Technology program at Edison State Community College has received initial accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities (CVTEA) as a program for educating veterinary technicians.

“We’re proud to announce that we received word that Edison State’s Veterinary Technology program has obtained initial accreditation through the AVMA-CVTEA,” said Elizabeth Bingham, Assistant Professor of the Veterinary Technician Program at Edison State. “The accreditation process is quite extensive in evaluating the curriculum, clinical instruction procedures, and teaching environment.”

New programs making progress toward meeting the Committee’s Standards of Accreditation are granted initial accreditation and maintain that accreditation until achieving full accreditation or for a period not exceeding five years. The accreditation process includes an in-depth appraisal of the program and a site visit.

“Accreditation through the AVMA-CVTEA is a necessary step for any veterinary technology program so graduating students can take the national board exam, the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE),” Bingham said. “Successfully passing the VTNE allows students to register with the State of Ohio and practice as a registered veterinary technician.”

Established in 1972, the AVMA-CVTEA accredits veterinary technology programs that have met the Committee’s Standards of Accreditation. The standards include institutional accreditation, finances, organization and communications, physical facilities and equipment, resources for clinical instruction, library and information resources, admissions, students, faculty and staff, curriculum, and outcomes assessment.

Currently, 222 programs are accredited by the AVMA-CVTEA. The purpose of the Committee is to recognize veterinary technology programs capable of preparing students to work as veterinarian assistants and ensure the quality of those students’ educational experience.

The Veterinary Technology program at Edison State trains students to work in the field of veterinary medicine at private practices, emergency hospitals, specialty offices, research facilities, diagnostic laboratories, and zoos. Veterinary technicians are required to work under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian. The program provides training in animal husbandry, restraint, nursing, surgical preparation and assistance, drug administration, anesthesia, laboratory techniques, dentistry, and radiography.

Applications for Edison State’s Veterinary Technology program are accepted each year after January 1 until April 30 for the next fall semester. Learn more about the program by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/programs. For more information about the AVMA-CVTEA, visit www.avma.org.