Veterans museum plans sale

TROY – Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting a barn sale to support the museum on Aug. 19-21.

In addition to museum items, the MVVM is inviting people to set up their own stands to sell their own yard sale-type items. Spaces are available for $25 for the three-day event. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Vendors are responsible for removing their nonsale items from the museum property by 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

For more information or to make a reservation for space, call the museum at 937-332-8852 Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The MVVM is located 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy. Visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org/ for more information about the museum.