Greenville Boy’s golf starts season with Greenville Invitational

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Boy’s golf opened their season on Aug. 4 with the 26th annual Greenville Boys Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Greenville finished 13th out of 14 teams at the event. They shot a 404 as a team. They were six strokes away from 12th place Sidney.

Ethan Sunsdahl led the team shooting an 86. Aidan Honeyman scored a 103, second best on the team. Carson Good and Bryce Blumenstock scored a 105 and 108 respectivley. Will Gettinger also played and scored a 114.

Indian Hill won the invitational shooting a 298. The top five scores of the invitational were all from Indian Hill.

The Green Wave will next play on Wednesday, Aug 10 at Echo Hills golf course at the Kendig Invitational.

