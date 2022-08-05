GPL names Summer Reading winners

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library Summer Reading Program may have ended on July 29, but the fun didn’t until the Carnival on August 3. On that day, prizes were awarded to the kids lucky enough to be drawn as winners from the 408 participants.

The Children’s Grand Prize winners were: Bicycle – Michael Fox, 7; Zoo Tickets – Kenzie Myers, 6; Kindle Fire – Alaina Montgomery, 10. Additional children’s prizes went to Joelle Loftis, 9; Jonny Gibbs, 9; Adelaide Rhoades, 8; Emmitt Guillozet, 7; Rowan Stonerock, 7; Johnathan Howell, 9; Zane Drees, 7; Raiden Drees, 11; David Beckley, 7; Tanna Montgomery, 8, Gemma Ricci, 9; Lynlee Houck, 8; Brylee Batten, 7; Auvrie Hawkey, 9; Jonah Pollitz, 9; Austin Livesay, 8; Gavin Stonerock, 10; Katie Anthony, 10; Julius Loftis, 8; Zoe Sturgill, 8; Kennedy Guillozet, 9; Josh Chavez, 2; Kaya Knox, 1; Ruby Rice, 3; Levi Sturgill, 4; Stella Miller, 3; Emmett Knick, 4; Madison Cline, 1; Andre Loftis, 4; Rosemary Zika, 1; Lucas Mauricio, 3; Holland King, 2; Mav’Ric Gragorace, 1; and Leo Leonard, 1.

The Young Adult Grand Prize winners were: King’s Island tickets – Jonathan Shepherd, 12; Kindle Fire – Mielah Garber, 12. Winners of three young adult prize bags were Nathaniel Drees, 13; Patrick Rhoades, 13; and Allyson Marshall, 13. Additional prizes went to Jake Weaver, 16; Evelyn Knipp, 11; Ray Hood, 15; Breanna Landis, 14; Levi Olson, 11; Kelton Evans, 14; Alyssa Franklin, 13; Tavin Green, 14; Abby Knipp, 16; Gunner Crafton, 13, Seth Hughes, 13; and Nevaeh Smith, 13.

The winner for the Adult Department Grand Prize drawing was Theresa Crandall, while the Adult Summer Reading Kickoff Prize went to Laci Sturgill. Weekly book winners were Brandi Rice, Nikki Gilmore, Birgit Long, Diana Magoto, Max Lifke, Kayla Castillo, Linda Kinninger, Seana Marlow, Terri Pyles, Susan Deregnaucourt, and Kim Beasecker.