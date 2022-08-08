Greenville Girl’s soccer drops first scrimmage of the preseason

GREENVILLE — On Saturday Aug. 6, Lady Wave Soccer welcomed Coldwater Cavaliers to Harmon Field. After 80 minutes of high energy & competitive play, Coldwater came out victorious 3-2. Coldwater, a strong fundamental team, played to their strengths and won the day. Coldwater went into the fourth round of the state tournament and beat the Green Wave 8-0 last year in a preseason tune-up.

The Green Wave recorded two goals, one each from McKenzie Pressnall and Sami Frens.

“We got a good look at all of the girls on the team today. That is what these preseason matches are for,” Head coach Dave Ernst said. “We played with high energy and aggressiveness. We have some things to work on, but we are going to be exciting to watch!”

Lady Wave soccer travels to Indian Lake for a 6 p.m. scrimmage on Tuesday, Aug. 9.