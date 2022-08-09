Festival thanks contributors for success

The Annie Oakley Festival was once again a huge success as we celebrated our 58th year. The Annie Oakley Festival Committee would like to thank everyone who attended during the 2022 Annie Oakley Festival. We had an awesome attendance this year, and we hope that everyone had a great time while at the 2022 Annie Oakley Festival.

We meet throughout the year, to work together, to offer to everyone, a festival that is growing bigger each year, is a free festival to attend, is full of lots of entertainment and activities to enjoy, and honors Darke County’s most famous daughter, Annie Oakley. We hoped that throughout our weekend of activities, Annie Oakley would be proud of everything that took place to honor her. I am sure that she would be very proud of our new 2022 Miss Annie Oakley Madison Werner

The Annie Oakley Festival would not be possible without the help of a lot of people who stand with us in honoring Annie Oakley. We would like to thank the following sponsors who helped make the 2022 Annie Oakley Festival possible:

The Annie Oakley Center Foundation Inc. (sponsored the 2022 Annie Oakley Shooting Competition)

Fraternal Order of Eagles #2177 of Greenville (sponsored 2022 Entertainment)

Whirlpool Corporation

Darke County Endowment of the Arts (sponsored the 2022 Melodrama)

Harry D Stephens Memorial Inc.

Park National Bank (sponsored the 2022 Annie Oakley Car Show & 2022 Annie Oakley Parade)

City of Greenville (sponsored the 2022 Annie Oakley Parade)

Lydia Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund

Community Festival Association (in memory of Jennifer Peck

VFW

Greenville Federal

American Legion Post #140

Attorneys Lexi Horner, Chance Cox & Eric Brand

Jim Buchy

Bradley L Bruns DVM

Dave Knapp Ford (supplied trucks for the 2022 Annie Oakley Parade)

Garbig & Schmidt

Greenville Rotary (sponsored the 2022 Annie Oakley Parade and the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers)

Hartzell Veterinary Service (sponsored the CMSA)

Jafe Decorating Inc.

Mote & Associates

Phelan Insurance Agency Inc.

Wayne Builders

Treaty City Industries

J & M Ranch (sponsored the 2022 Little Miss & Mister Contest)

Troutwine Auto Sales Inc.

Reigning Cats & Dogs (sponsored the 2022 Small Dog Race & Dog Costume Contest)

Kellers Drive Thru (sponsored the 2022 Small Dog Race & Dog Costume Contest)

We would like to thank the Darke County Fair Board for again allowing us to use the grounds for our 2022 Annie Oakley Festival, and for many more years to come! We are looking at ways to continue to grow our wonderful festival, and this area gives us so many possibilities. Thank you so much!

We would like to also thank the following people and companies for what they did to help us:

Gregory Peck Sound, for setting up sound for the festival and giving us equipment for the various events as well as the wonderful Annie Oakley Parade, Wielands Jewelers for the necklaces for the Miss Annie Oakley Competition, The Rose Post for the beautiful corsages and gorgeous wreath that was placed on Annie Oakley’s grave, AIM Media and Darke Now for all of the advertisements and releases that you did for us and helping to promote the Annie Oakley Festival, Rapid Printing and the Messenger Press for printing all of our literature and brochures this year, Harry Birt’s Store for the candy for our games, Karen Chronister for narrating the Bus Tours, Wolf Tent for the numerous tents that we needed for various entertainment and other tents needed on the grounds, Carts & Parts for helping us out with Golf Carts to use at the festival, Waymire Barns for the use of your barns for Headquarters, Souvenirs, and Melodrama, City of Greenville and the Ham Radio Association for the man power to help with the parade this year, Greenville Instrumental Boosters, and Community Service Workers for helping park cars, and helping around wherever needed, you did a great job! THANK YOU SO MUCH!

We would like to thank all of those who took part in our festival as a vendor or concession and worked hard to provide for what our visitors were looking for. Thank you to our entertainment, Jeff Hittle, Spittin’Image (Blain & Brian Swabb), Adam Liette, and Noah Back who each brought wonderful music to our festival. Thank you for sharing your talent with everyone. Gery L Deer and the Ohio Western Arts Showcase, and Jesse Peters and the Ohio Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association, you were awesome as always, and keep people coming back for more, Darke County Civic Theater, you brought an awesome Melodrama to our festival. To all of those who came from all over for the Annie Oakley Car Show, we thank you for sharing your love of fabulous vehicles with everyone there. To the Kiddie Tractor Pullers, thank you so much for providing a fun time for the kids that attend. The Small Dog Races and Costume Contest were another huge hit, and we thank all of those who brought their dogs out for the race and the costume contest. The Fast Draw Competition for coming back this year

To the Annie Oakley Festival Committee, I cannot say Thank you enough! You all helped put this festival together and without each and every one of you, this festival would not have happened. I AM PROUD TO BE A PART OF THE ANNIE OAKLEY FESTIVAL COMMITTEE AND FOR HONORING ANNIE OAKLEY THIS WEEKEND!

As we wrap up the 2022 year, we are already focusing on the 2023 Annie Oakley Festival. The current officers for the Annie Oakley Committee are: President – JoEllen Melling, 1st Vice President – Kristina Robinson, 2nd Vice President – —, Secretary – Angela Hart, and Treasurer – Richard Robinson.

We are always looking for new members to join our committee, to help plan and organize the next year’s Annie Oakley Festival. If you would like to join us, and help make the 2023 Annie Oakley Festival even bigger and better, please come to our meetings at 6:30 p.m. – Nature Center on 502 on the second Wednesday of each month (off in December). July meeting will be determined as we get closer to the festival. We would love to have new ideas and suggestions. For more information, go to our website at: www.annieoakleyfestival.org and follow us on Facebook.

Thank you again to everyone who loves and supports the Annie Oakley Festival!

JoEllen Melling, president of the Annie Oakley Festival Committee