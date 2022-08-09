Tri-Village splits against Fort Recovery in golf

Drew Terhall

DARKE — Both Tri Village golf programs took on Fort Recovery High School at different courses on Aug. 8.

The boy’s program played at Portland Golf Club in Portland, Ind. They lost 188-171. Sophomore Trey Homan led the team with a 44. They will next play Preble Shawnee at their home course.

The girl’s program had a different outcome. They defeated Fort Recovery 189-237. Playing at the Patriot’s home course, Beechwood Golf Course, Tri-Village was led by their sophomores. Reagan Brewer shot a 41 and Taylor Begoon shot a 44. Both scores were their personal best.

Seniors Sage Waters and Alyssa Begoon shot a 51 and 53 respectively to finish out the scoring.

The girl’s team traveled to Miamisburg for the Miamisburg Invitational on Aug. 9.

