Greenville and Versailles shine in Lady Bucc Invitational

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PIQUA — Three local teams competed in the Lady Bucc Invitational on Monday, Aug. 8 at Echo Hills Municipal Golf Course. Greenville, Versailles and Franklin Monroe participated in the event.

Versailles finished second in the event with a 378. Ella Porter led the team with a personal best score of 79. Lauren Jay and Emma Garrison both shot a 90, a personal best for Jay.

Gabby Dues shot a 119 to round out the scoring for the Tigers. They were 19 strokes behind first place Fort Loramie.

Greenville finished fourth with a team score of 415. Once again, senior Kenna Jenkinson was the medalist for an invitational. She led all golfers with a 70. She was the medalist for the Lady Blazer Invitational on Aug. 6.

Senior Lexi Slade was the only other Greenville golfer to shoot under 100 with a 93. Sophomore Calle Moore and Freshman Vera Cox both shot a 126 to finish out the scoring.

Franklin Monroe finished last in the event with a 746. The Jets had to take 500 strokes for only having two golfers available. Jadyn Brandt shot a 116 and Abby Fourman shot a 130.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]