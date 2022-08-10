Brinley joins EverHeartHospice

GREENVILLE – EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Becca Brinley to their care team as an After-Hours LPN. The field of hospice care has always intrigued Brinley. She has worked alongside hospice throughout her nursing career and it always stood out as a special job.

Eventually, her cousin began working in the hospice field. Hearing her stories and learning how much she loved the field inspired Brinley to pursue a hospice career herself.

“I just can’t think of any greater honor than caring for another human on their last days on Earth,” Brinley shared.

In her spare time, Brinley enjoys spending time outdoors with her family. She enjoys traveling and spending time on or near the water. Brinley graduated from MVCTC as an LPN and is currently working toward her RN credential. She has four years of Geriatric and Adult Psych Nursing and about five years of long-term care experience as an STNA prior to nursing school.

Brinley has been married for three years and has a three-month-old son. Her family also includes two pet dogs; a Corgi and a Beagle mix.