Upper Valley enrolling in industrial programs

PIQUA – The Adult Division of Upper Valley Career Center is currently enrolling in their industrial programs which includes Advanced Manufacturing and Maintenance, HVAC/R, Precision Tooling and Machining, and Welding, Fabrication and Allied Processes. These programs provide hands-on training for in-demand jobs in our region.

Classes through UVCC’s adult division can be taken as a full 600-hour program which is completed in about 10 months, or students can elect to take only specific modules of that program to work on individual skills and earn microcredentials.

Enrollment is currently underway for the evening classes that will begin in September. Classes will be held at the Adult Technology Center of Upper Valley Career Center at 8901 Looney Road, Piqua. For more information, or to enroll, visit www.uppervalleycc.org or call 937-778-1980.

Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division has many full-time programs available as well as short term skill enhancement opportunities and we offer customized training programs to meet the needs of our region. They also offer programs in the healthcare field including STNA, Practical Nursing, and our new LPN to RN program.

The Adult Division of Upper Valley Career Center was established in 1979 and has had hundreds of students satisfactorily complete our programs. Interested individuals can obtain additional information online at www.uppervalleycc.org or by calling 937-778-1980.