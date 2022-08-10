Commissioners discuss bids, new grants, and transfer of appropriations

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss transfers of appropriations, new grants, and bids. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners will be accepting bids for the Terminal Area Development project. Sealed bids will be received until 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30. All bids received will be opened and read at 1:30 p.m. at the regular session of the Board of Darke County Commissioners at 520 South Broadway, Greenville. This is a rebid at the Darke County Airport for the new terminal building.

“The engineer’s estimate this time is estimated at 1.9 million. We are still below the last bid that had come in, but it will be interesting to see what comes back this time around,” Aulman said.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at the existing Airport Terminal Building: 9724 Ohio Route 121, Versailles. Site visits may be coordinated with Airport Manager Scott Naas by contacting 937-526-9126.

In a matter of Transfer of Appropriations between the commissioners and the airport for funds needed for expenses for repair to non-vehicular equipment, a total of $500 was transferred out of the vehicle maintenance and repair fund into the vehicle maintenance fund. A total of $40,000 was transferred out of the machine and equipment fund into the airport fuel fund as well.

In a transfer of appropriations for the Darke County Animal Shelter, a total of $540 was transferred out of office supplies fund into an outside fund for the refunding of current year revenue. This transfer is to cover the refunding of adoption fees due to illness.

A transfer of appropriation for the Darke County Board of Elections was approved for contract service and poll workers for the Primary Election. A total of $26,000 was transferred out of the machine and equipment fund into outside funds.

A new grant for the August Primary Election was approved thus pushing the approval of revenue and appropriation increases for the Darke County Board of Elections. There was a total of $169,208 in total revenue increases, and there was an appropriation increase of $169,208.

An expense request for the recommended attendance of Commissioner Holmes was approved. Holmes will be attending a CCAO Workforce-Families and Children Symposium on Aug. 25-26. Total estimated cost for the meeting is $267.44 broken down into $217.44 for lodging and $50 for registration.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

