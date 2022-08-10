Fliehman to be judge of Darke County Court of Common Pleas

GREENVILLE ─ The Darke County Republican Central Committee (DCRCC) met recently to elect the person to replace Judge Jon Hein on the November general election ballot. Hein had previously resigned his candidacy in the election and his position as judge of the Darke County Court of Common Pleas for the upcoming term.

The committee unanimously elected Travis L. Fliehman.

“We are glad to elect Travis to stand as Republican candidate for judge of the Darke County Court of Common Pleas. He comes to the job with a well-rounded background and previous experience on the bench as a traveling judge. Travis comes with numerous recommendations which found the support of many within the party. He will stand for election in the November general election and then will fill a full six-year term when elected,” said DCRCC Chairman Matt Aultman.

Fliehman attended The Ohio State University where he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics. A few years later, he attended law school at the University of Dayton School of Law and received his Juris Doctorate. After completing law school, he was employed in the Litigation Department of a 400-attorney Cincinnati-based law firm. Fliehman came to Darke County in 2009. Currently under Fliehman Law Group, his practice focusses on business and corporate law, estate planning, estate administration, elder law, guardianship, personal injury & accidents, and various civil litigation, including business litigation, probate litigation, and personal injury cases in state and federal courts. Fliehman is married to the former Kelly Crotcher, a graduate of Versailles High School. They have one daughter and reside in Greenville.

“Darke County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. I am humbled and honored by the decision of the Republican Central Committee. My purpose in seeking the judgeship was not to “get the job”; rather, it was to “do the job.” I look forward to working with our other elected officials to improve the quality of life for the people who call Darke County home. May God bless our efforts to make a difference.” Stated Travis Fliehman of his election.

For more information regarding the Darke County Republican Party and contact information for members of the Central and Executive Committees, please visit www.darkegop.org.