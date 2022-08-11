Greenville Boy’s Soccer falls to Twin Valley South in scrimmage

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Boy’s soccer team had their second scrimmage of the pre-season on Aug. 10 at Harmon Field. They lost to Twin Valley South 5-0 in 60 minutes of play.

Head coach Marshall Combs said while they wanted a better outcome, the team played well while trying out a new defense and new positions.

“Our defense was changed up about halfway through the game and so I was trying out some new guys in different positions tonight with it being a scrimmage,” Combs said. “They still did really good with putting in effort. We had zero substitutes tonight.”

The Green Wave had their ups and downs during the scrimmage. They had some scoring chances, but had trouble at times clearing the ball out of their defense zone.

For it being the second scrimmage, there is still time to fix their mistakes before the regular season starts. Combs said the team is playing at a level he expects them to be at for being such a young team.

“We’re looking at guys that would normally be on a junior varsity team, they’re mostly freshman and sophomores that make up our team. We’re playing at a varsity level, so I believe they’re doing what what I’ve expected them to do as a team,” Combs said.

Greenville will have one more scrimmage on Aug. 16 at Indian Lake High School. Their season will start with a conference match at Troy High School on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

