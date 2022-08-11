Versailles and Greenville boy’s golf embrace the elements during tournament

Drew Terhall

PIQUA — Greenville High School and Versailles High School boy’s golf teams persevered in the wet conditions while competing in the Dan Kendig Memorial Tournament on Aug. 10 at Echo Hills Golf Course.

The Tigers finished fifth in the event with a team score of 361. The Green Wave finished 13th in the event with a team score of 400.

Joe Ruthenkamp led the Tigers in scoring with an 85. Four golfers tied for second on the team with a 92. Carson Heitkamp, Noah Covault, Brayden Wagner and Gabe White were all a part of the 92 club. Ethan Dirksen finished with a 97.

For the Green Wave, Ethan Sunsdahl led the team with an 82. The next four scores are close together: Aidan Honeyman shot a 105, Mason Shuttleworth shot a 106, Bryce Blumenstock shot a 107 and Carson Good shot a 108. To round out the team, Will Gettinger shot a 113.

For Versailles, the boys will play in the Brookville Invitational on Aug. 11 next then play against New Bremen High School on Aug. 15.

Greenville will play two conference matchups to finish out the week. They will play at Troy on Aug. 11 and against Fairborn at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

