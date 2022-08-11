Whirledge featured at Sunday concert

GREENVILLE – This week the Greenville Municipal Concert Band will present a wonderful concert in the beautiful Greenville City Park with a Pops style concert. The concert will be at the Marling Band Shell at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Their featured artist will be the outstanding voice of John Whirledge. He is a long time performer with the band and a true crowd favorite. Whirledge will be singing music from the Broadway hit Hamilton. He will also sing the wonderful jazz tune Blue Moon and What a Wonderful World.

The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will perform a Pops type show with music from jazz to rock featuring their usual marches and a overture type piece of music. The band will also feature a tribute to the great Olivia Newton John with a medley of tunes from Grease.

Join them for this outstanding evening of pops in the park featuring Whirledge. Plenty of seating is available or you can bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the show. The next concert in the park will be a Jazz Show on Aug. 28. There is no concert on Aug. 21 due to the fair.