Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

July 28

BREAKING & ENTERING: At 10:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue in reference to a breaking and entering call. The complainant advised a female, who she knew, forced her way into her home. The complainant advised she was in bed when she heard the female break the glass on the front door of the residence and force her way into the house. The female began yelling at the complainant, grabbed her arm, and struck her in the head. The complainant managed to call the Greenville police dispatch and stated the female had begun to damage the interior of the residence by knocking over furniture before leaving in a dark colored Jeep. Damages to the property and bruising and scratches on the complainant were observed and photographed. Contact with the suspect was made and the hood of the dark colored Jeep was warm to the touch. The suspect denied being at the residence, and the suspect’s mother stated the suspect had not left the residence all evening. Officers will follow up with the Darke County Prosecutors Office with the evidence presented at the scene for possible charges.

Aug. 2

MISC. COMPLAINT: At 7:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue in reference to a vendor going door to door with no permit. The vehicle being used was a black van that had earlier been given a warning. The driver, Michael Russell, was contacted and asked if he was still soliciting, and he said he was. He was reminded of being warned about soliciting without a permit, and Russell said he could not get a permit to sell his Kirby vacuums because the Auditor’s Office was closed. Several subjects Russell was soliciting advised he and his associates were leaving boxes with sample bottles of scents and asking them to smell them and they would stop by later to pick up the sample. Russell was issued a citation for soliciting in the city without a permit.

Aug. 3

WANTED PERSON: At 5:03 p.m. Haley Gossard was located at the 1200 block of Russ Road and was arrested for an active warrant for failing to appear for arraignment for DUS with a bond of $225. She was taken into custody and searched with no contraband being located.

Aug. 4

DUI: At 4:53 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 49 N. and Greenhaven Drive in reference to several 911 calls being made in the area. Upon arrival, a white 2021 Nissan Versa was located stopped in the middle of the roadway. Makenzy Johnson, the driver, was observed to have the odor of an alcoholic beverage and bloodshot eyes. She admitted to having a few shots earlier the same night, and was asked to exit the vehicle for field sobriety testing. Each test showed signs of intoxication, and she was arrested for OVI. Intoxilyzer results showed Johnson had a breath-alcohol concentration of 0.185. She was placed under an administrative license suspension and issued a citation reference OVI.

PURSUIT: At 3:46 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a listed vehicle for a license plate light out in the 200 block of Ludlow Street. The vehicle then fled and a pursuit was initiated. The registered owner of the vehicle, Jay Baker, had multiple license suspensions including an OVI court suspension through Darke County Municipal Court until next year. During the stop, Baker was observed to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage and admitted to having a few drinks. While the officer went to run Baker’s plates, Baker started his vehicle and fled the scene. Baker made it to the intersection of State Route 49 and Meeker Road outside of the Greenville City limits before running over stop sticks and deflating the driver and passenger front tires. From there, the pursuit continued until Baker parked the car in the driveway at the 5100 block of Folkerth Road. The total distance traveled during the pursuit was 3.7 miles with a top speeds of 51 MPH that lasted 8 minutes. Baker stopped at all posted stop signs during the pursuit and swerved over the white line twice, but he would not stop for the police. Baker advised officers during his arrest that he fled because he did not want to pay the tow bill on the vehicle. He was incarcerated with a $2,825 bond and given two misdemeanor citations for Resisting Arrest and for failure to comply with a police officer.

DOMESTIC: At 12:38 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Tiffin Street in reference to a domestic complaint. Both subjects have been in a dating relationship for several years and both subjects reside at the residence. Both admitted that they were in a verbal argument at the residence and that they will be staying at the residence. There were no school aged children present during the incident.

DISORDERLY: At 10:35 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Martin Street in reference to an unresponsive female. The female was sitting on the ground and slumped forward and appeared to be sleeping. Officers advised her to wake up several times before she finally responded. When she awoke, officers noticed she had pinpoint pupils, and recognized her as Alisha Keith. Greenville Township Rescue arrived on scene and administered Narcan to her before she was able to sit up and be reactive. She was issued a citation for disorderly conduct, and she was transferred to Wayne HeatlhCare for further treatment. A records request was faxed to the hospital to get the results of her blood work.

Aug. 5

DOMESTIC: At 9:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Eleventh Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. The male and female half of the disturbance both reside at the residence as a couple. Both parties advised there had been nothing physical or any items thrown at each other. They advised everything was fine and they would keep separated from each other until they are both able to calm down and have a rational discussion about their issue. No school age children were present at the time of the incident.

Aug. 8

VANDALISM: At 6:18 a.m. officers responded to the 4800 block of Katzenberger Road in reference to a vandalism complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the male complainant who advised someone had dumped a large quantity of chili beans all over his daughter’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Several empty cans were located on the ground. There is nothing further at this time.

