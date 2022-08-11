Ohio firearms laws and first responders

TROY – Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak is the featured speaker at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7, at the monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 South County Road 25 A, Troy. His presentation is entitled “Got a Gun? The New Firearms Regulations in Ohio.” He will brief veterans and the friends of veterans on these new laws and respond to questions from the audience. Duchak said, “I look forward to meeting with and updating veterans on new firearms laws in Ohio as well as providing brief overviews of the work of our organization in such areas as school programs, crime alerts, and sex-offender-tracking.”

Joining Duchak will be area first responders who will be honored and who will introduce their team members and make brief presentations on their organizations: the mission, numbers and types of calls they receive, their challenges, and their successes. The spokespersons for first responders thus far are the following: Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lt. Joseph Gebhart; Troy Police, Chief Shaun McKinney; Troy Fire, Chief Matthew Simmons; Piqua Police, Chief Rick Byron; Piqua Fire, Chief Brent Pohlschneider; Covington Police, Chief Lee Harmon; Covington Fire and Rescue, Chief Bart Weer; Laura Fire, Volunteer Ken Saunders; Pleasant Hill/ Newton Township, Chief Jeff Alexander; West Milton Police, Chief Doyle Wright; Greenville Police, Chief Eric Roberts; Greenville Fire, Chief Russell Thompson. Those groups who have not yet responded to their invitations should call 937-778-3815 or send a message to [email protected]

With the large parking lots at the new facility, first responders are encouraged to bring fire trucks and other vehicles so that those attending can get a first-hand view of their equipment. A special display to eulogize area first responders who have passed and pay tribute to current first responders is being organized by museum curator John Bankowitz. Selfies are encouraged with first responders to be sent to friends and family and posted on social media cites to bring awareness of the important roles these men and women play in the communities they serve and protect.

Breakfast sandwiches, donuts and drinks, provided by Miami County Veterans Services, will be served beginning at 8:45 a.m.