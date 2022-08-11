Local Briefs

Elections board meets

GREENVILLE – The Board of Elections Board members will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. for the August regular meeting and will conduct the Official Count of the Aug. 2 Primary Election immediately following. The Board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

Bradford board will meet

BRADFORD – Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in Regular Session at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 760 Railroad Avenue, Bradford. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us.

Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the Superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The Regular Session will be followed by an Executive Session, if necessary, as provided by law. The district will hold a public hearing to discuss the use of federal Special Education IDEA part B funds and Title l and Title II funds, and how they will be used. The interested general public is welcome to attend to give input for intended use of the funds.