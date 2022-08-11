Schools converge at Stillwater for Lady Tiger Tee event

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

BRADFORD — The 2022 Versailles Lady Tiger Tee hosted a handful of Darke County teams and more on Aug. 11 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

The host school finished ahead of all the Darke County schools with a second place finish. The Tigers had a team score of 399 and was seven strokes behind the lead school Ft. Loramie.

Ella Porter led the team with a 90. Porter tied for the second best score of the event. Emma Garrison was close behind with a 92. Lauren Jay and Lauren Wietholter finished with a 108 and 109 respectively. Gabby Dues shot a 123.

Tri-Village finished third in the event with a 408. Alyssa Begoon and Reagan Brewer both led the team with a 97. Sage Waters shot a 105 and Taylor Begoon rounded out the scoring with a 109.

Greenville placed fourth with a team score of 428. It was another normal performance by Kenna Jenkinson. She had a 77 and was the medalist for the invitational. Lexi Slade finished second with a 97. Vera Cox and Sofia Chrisman had a 125 and a 129 respectively. Callee Moore shot a 132 and Leah Curtis shot a 145.

Arcanum scored 460 as a team and finished seventh. Brooke Anderson led the team with a 107. Emma Rogers shot a 110 and Belle Harlaman shot a 119. Zoe Monnin shot a 124 while Lani Hollinger shot a 134. Hannah Rademachir finished the event with a 140.

Franklin Monroe also competed in the event, but didn’t get a team score since they had three golfers. Indian Lake also didn’t have a full team of four to register a team score.

Jadyn Brandt led the team with a 129. Abbey Fourman had a 148 and Sherry Dong had a 157.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]