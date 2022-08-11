Ansonia Girl’s golf defeats Covington at Echo Hills

Drew Terhall

PIQUA — Ansonia High School Girl’s golf won a road match at Echo Hills Golf Course against Covington, 247-275.

The Tigers were led by Marissa Shook with a 51. Makayla Stachler was second with a 64 and Zoey Elson shot a 65. Macy Sink was not too far behind both of them, shooting a 67.

Covington was led by Kila Stephan with a 63. Amie Burtrum was close behind with a 65. Calleigh Edgell shot a 71 and Lainee McMaken shot a 76.

Next up for the Tigers will be the Union City Invite on Aug. 16 at Union City Country Club.

