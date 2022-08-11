Versailles Boy’s golf places top three at Brookville Invitational

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

ARCANUM — Versailles High School Boy’s golf finished third at the 34th annual Brookville Invitational on Aug. 11. The boys scored a 341 at Beechwood Golf Course.

Carson Heitkamp led the team with an 83. Ethan Dirksen was close behind with an 84. Heitkamp finished eighth in individual scoring. Dirksen was ninth.

Joe Ruhenkamp finished with an 86. Gabe White rounded out the scoring with an 88. Brayden Wagner and Noah Covault scored a 93 and 106 respectively.

The Tigers will play New Bremen High School next on Aug. 15 at Mercer County Elks Lodge in Celina.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]