CareFlight responds to crash near North Star

NORTH STAR – On Aug. 11, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road and Medford Road for a two vehicle injury crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven by Douglas Winger, 58, of Rossburg was traveling westbound on Medford Road and came to a stop at the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road. Winger then pulled out into the intersection colliding with a tan 2002 Hyundai Sonata driven by Wanda Brandon, 60, of Greenville, causing her vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway where she struck a guardrail. Brandon was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFliight. Winger was uninjured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.