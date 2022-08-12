Darke Co. Right to Life events

DARKE COUNTY – Even with the ruling from the Supreme Court, Darke County Right to Life believes their mission continues. They believe they have many more issues to deal with, including human trafficking, eugenics and fetal experimentation, euthanasia, infanticide and continuing to educate on human development.

The Great Darke County Fair is just around the corner and Darke County Right to Life will be there. They invite all to come out to see their booth and say hi to who is in there.

They will be having their monthly paper drive on Sept. 3, weather permitting. If rain cancels the drive, it will be held Sept. 10. The drive is held from 9-11 a.m. every month in Osgood.

Kirk Cameron is coming to Darke County through the Darke County Pregnancy Help Center. Tickets and more information will be available soon.

Darke County Right to Life will be having its annual Life Chain on Oct. 2 from 1:30- 2:30 p.m. in Greenville. Come out and stand with the other Pro-Lifers at this outside event, weather permitting.

This year the Ohio Right to Life is going to have a Columbus March for Life on Oct. 5. There will be a rally and then the march. Darke County Right to Life is taking buses to Columbus for this event. Call Jake DeMange at 419-336-1034 if you are wanting to go.