Pohlman named partner in law firm

ARCANUM – The Law Offices of Garbig, Schmidt & Pohlman, LLC are pleased to announce their new partner to the firm, Nicole L. Pohlman. She joins Phillip R. Garbig and Caroline R. Schmidt who have proudly led the firm together for over 20 years.

Pohlman originally joined Garbig & Schmidt, LLC in 2016. She has over 12 years of experience in the legal field and maintains a general law practice with concentration in real estate transactions, small business planning, estate planning, Medicaid planning, and personal injury.

Pohlman graduated from Greenville High School, received her undergraduate degree from Otterbein University, and graduated Magna Cum Laude with her Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School. She lives in Arcanum with her husband Brian, the FFA Advisor at Arcanum Butler Local Schools, and their three sons.

Garbig, Schmidt & Pohlman, LLC will continue to serve clients in Darke County and surrounding areas.