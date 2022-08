GREENVILLE — This month Commissioner Stegall’s “Coffee with the Commissioner” meeting will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at the A&B Coffee Company located at 4th and Broadway in Greenville.

Commissioner Stegall will be there from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. to answer questions and any concerns you may have. It is hoped you can drop in, have a great cup of coffee and meet Commissioner Stegall.