Greenville Girl’s soccer falls 3-2 in road scrimmage

INDIAN LAKE – Lady Wave Soccer traveled to Indian Lake for their second scrimmage of the preseason. Both teams played well and moved the ball effectively in the first half.

Indian Lake opened the scoring in the first half and lead at the half 1-0. The Green Wave answered with a perfectly placed corner kick from Lillian Schwer, that made its way into the goal unassisted.

Shortly after leveling the score, McKenzie Pressnall found the back of the net for the Green Wave giving them a 2-1 lead. The teams again traded offensive attacks.Late in the second half, the Lakers found the net twice to take the lead and the win 3-2. “The team came out and played with great heart. It might not have been the outcome that we wanted, but we learned some things and are ready for National Trail on Friday,” Captain Lilly Lowe commented.

Captain Kaelyn Gump added, “The progress we have made within the last year is really showing in our first couple of scrimmages. Even though they were losses, both 3-2, we played with great effort and are ready to kick off the season the Friday.”

The Lady Wave return to Harmon Field on Aug. 16 with a scrimmage against Twin Valley South.