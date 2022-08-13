Fiely’s garden recognized

GREENVILLE – The Ladybug Garden Club honored Dave and Beth Fiely, of Lincoln Drive, Greenville, with their Garden of the Month award.

The garden has beautiful water features, circle path for daycare and grandkids to ride their bikes, and fairy garden that her daycare and grandkids created.

Other features are a cool bottle tree, beautiful glass flower that her sisters bought for her birthday, wood table made from a tree they had to cut down, and a lot of annual flowers such as inpatients, petunias, cannas, and elephant ears. There are also many different perennials like sedums, coneflowers, black eye Susans, grasses, and Japanese Maple trees.