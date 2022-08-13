New GADC home has great benefits

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the Greenville Area Dog Club (GADC) on Saturday morning. The club is pleased to announce they have moved to their new location at 803 Martin St., Greenville (former Club 7 location).

The GADC began helping area dog owners train their furry family members in 1968. In recent years, the club has had several locations, including on Wagner Avenue, Sweitzer Street and Front Street. With the new location, the club is looking to stay in one spot for the next 10 years.

President Denise Jones and Vice President Jeannie Grosch are excited about the new location. The biggest advantage they see to the Martin Street building is the exposure the club will have. They have erected a sign on the front of the building that is visible from Martin and Ohio Streets; both roads have heavy traffic. The officers admit that even though they have been around for over 50 years, there are a lot of Greenville and Darke County residents that don’t know that the club exists.

Grosch added the exposure is not the only benefit the 501c3 nonprofit club will see from its new home. The building is air conditioned and they will be able to host classes throughout the summer. Their previous couple of buildings did not make this possible.

Jones and Grosch listed off the classes they have available to the public, inclding obedience for puppies through beginner dogs, rally obedience, agility, therapy and more. Classes are set to begin in early September. All of the instructors provide services on a volunteer basis. “None of our instructors get paid,” said Grosch.

For more information about the club or to learn more about classes, visit their website www.greenvilleareadogclub.com.