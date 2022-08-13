Pick 6 Pigskin Challenge kicks off

GREENVILLE – The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird are bringing back the widly popular Pick 6 Pigskin Challenge. After a couple year hiatus, the contest is back and you could win weekly prizes from Hot Head Burritos or be entered into the drawing for the grand prize of a recliner from Francis Furniture, Greenville.

Over the course of the 10 week regular season, participants will get to choose who they think will win each week in local high school football action. All of Darke County’s varsity football teams will be included and possibly a few from the WOAC and MVL. Pick all six games and then pick the winner and score for the Scorebreaker. The person with the most correct answers in the Pick 6 could be the winner. If there is a tie, the Scorebreaker will be used to determine a winner. If there is still a tie, one correct entry will be randomly chosen to be that week’s winner.

Weekly winners will be notified by email and will receive a gift certificate from Hot Head Burritos, 1324 Wagner Ave., Greenville. Previous winners are eligible to participate each week, which means if you win once, you can win again.

At the end of the regular season, the names of all weekly winners will be combined and the grand prize winner will be randomly drawn.

A link to each week’s games will be available by 10 a.m. on Monday and participants have until 5 p.m. on Thursday to make their picks for that week’s slate of games. Watch the Daily Advocate Facebook Page and DailyAdvocate.com for the link to participate.

You must be 18 to play and only one entry per person, per week will be accepted.