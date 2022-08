Name: Auvrie Hawkey

Age: 10 years old

Parents: Chris and Stephanie Hawkey of Greenville

Grandparents: Babette Delk of Greenville and Mike and Marianne Hawkey of Union City

Great Grandparents: Gregory and Melanie Perry of Ansonia and Duane and Linda Hawkey of Union City

Happy Birthday Auvrie, Mom and Dad love you