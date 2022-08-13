Mayos 60th anniversary

GREENVILLE – Ronald (Ron) and Rita (Gigandet) Mayo, of Greenville, celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on July 31 with family at a special Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, Greenville. The couple was married on Aug. 4, 1962 at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Frenchtown, by the late Rev. Charles O’Leary officiant.

Ron is the sone of the late Ralph and Marjorie (Bohman) Mayo while Rita is the daughter of the late Clarence and Opal (Subler) Gigandet, both of Brock-Cosmos Road, Darke County.

The Mayos were both educators in the Darke County schools. Ron retired from Arcanum Elementary as principal and Edison Community College after serveing 41 years. Too, Ron served as the band director at the Monroe Central High School, West Manchester, in the early 1960s. Rita retired as a second grade teacher at Mississinawa Valley Schools, Union City.

The couple was blessed with three children: Edward (Cindy) Mayo, Ansonia; Christina (Andy) Wertz, Washington, Twp., Dayton; and Monica (Brian Hartle), Greenville. The couple has five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.